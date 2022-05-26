Pride Lights Illuminate Downtown West Palm Beach

Creative Arts Enterprises will kick off Pride Month’s celebration of the local LGBTQIA+ community with Pride Lights at the Centennial Fountain in Nancy M. Graham Centennial Park in downtown West Palm Beach.

Located at 150 N. Clematis Street, the Centennial Fountain lights—along with those on the nearby Citizens Building, the marquee at Palm Beach Dramaworks, and Brightline Station—will illuminate in the colors of the rainbow beginning at 8 p.m. on June 1. Pistache French Bistro will host a Pride Happy Hour from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate.

Cabaret stars Rob Russell and Avery Sommers are set to perform, as well as ensembles from both the Palm Beach Symphony and Young Singers of the Palm Beaches.

In addition to the June 1 celebration, Creative Arts Enterprises will produce the inaugural Reel Pride Film Festival October 9-12, honoring LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Day on October 11.