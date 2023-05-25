Pride on the Block Celebration at The Square

Pride on the Block is back! Pride on the Block festivities begin June 3, from 1 to 7 p.m., at The Square in West Palm Beach.

The whole family is invited to enjoy activities presented by Rohi’s Readery, teen youth activities with Compass, a vendor marketplace along Rosemary Avenue, and with a celebratory lighting of the Wishing Tree. The events serve as fundraisers for Transpire Help, an organization that provides resources for LGBTQIA+ individuals in Palm Beach through behavioral health services and housing.

Stop by interactive classes in front of Urban Outfitters, such as Christina and Friends Flag Painting, A Green Community Gardening, My Painted House Frame Painting, and a New Wave Artist-in-Residence class.

Throughout the celebration, enjoy presentations and performances on the lawn, like the Office of Gender Studies (PBCSD) LGBTQ+ Dance Trivia Games; House of Ovation’s Punking and Vogue Dance Class; storytime and conversation with WPTV’s Joel Lopez Celebrity; rainbow family yoga class with Alexis Gallego; storytime with designer Amanda Perna and Deon Jefferson; and a fashion finale by Dreyfoos School of the Arts designers. For a full schedule of the day’s activities, click here.

Admission wristbands are $35 online and $40 at the event. VIP access wristbands are $50 online and $55 at the event.