Pride on the Block Celebration at The Square

Enjoy a day of activities presented by Rohi’s Readery, teen youth activities with Compass, a vendor marketplace, and more June 3.

Jana and John Hirsekorn, Alicia Lewis, Pranoo Kumar Skomra celebrate Pride on the Block at The Square. Photo courtesy of The Square
Pride on the Block is back! Pride on the Block festivities begin June 3, from 1 to 7 p.m., at The Square in West Palm Beach.

The whole family is invited to enjoy activities presented by Rohi’s Readery, teen youth activities with Compass, a vendor marketplace along Rosemary Avenue, and with a celebratory lighting of the Wishing Tree. The events serve as fundraisers for Transpire Help, an organization that provides resources for LGBTQIA+ individuals in Palm Beach through behavioral health services and housing.

Stop by interactive classes in front of Urban Outfitters, such as Christina and Friends Flag Painting, A Green Community Gardening, My Painted House Frame Painting, and a New Wave Artist-in-Residence class.

Throughout the celebration, enjoy presentations and performances on the lawn, like the Office of Gender Studies (PBCSD) LGBTQ+ Dance Trivia Games; House of Ovation’s Punking and Vogue Dance Class; storytime and conversation with WPTV’s Joel Lopez Celebrity; rainbow family yoga class with Alexis Gallego; storytime with designer Amanda Perna and Deon Jefferson; and a fashion finale by Dreyfoos School of the Arts designers. For a full schedule of the day’s activities, click here.

Admission wristbands are $35 online and $40 at the event. VIP access wristbands are $50 online and $55 at the event.

