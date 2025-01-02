Q&A with Hero Dog Awards Co-Hosts

If you’re looking for a hero, there will be plenty in attendance at American Humane’s fourteenth annual Hero Dog Awards, slated for January 8 at The Breakers. The “Oscars for Canines” competition and fundraiser is the brainchild of Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, who was inspired to create a platform to celebrate canines that perform incredible acts of bravery, loyalty, and service. “As the certifying body that ensures ‘no animals were harmed in the making of a movie,’ American Humane has been part of Hollywood for the past 90 years and deserved its own competition and award show,” Ganzert explains. Since its inception, this annual competition has seen thousands of canines nominated and millions of votes cast in five categories, including law enforcement/first responder, service/guide, therapy, military, and shelter dogs. The star-studded event will be co-hosted once again by supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley and TV personality Carson Kressley. PBI caught up with the canine-cuddling trio to learn more.

PBI: How has this annual competition raised awareness for American Humane?



Ganzert: It’s a fun and engaging high-profile event that allows us to showcase and celebrate the wide range of services that dogs provide and why we should be their advocate. After all, many are ordinary dogs that do extraordinary things, which helps in our mission to promote anti-cruelty legislation.

Carson, what inspired you to participate in and co-host this event?

Kressley: I just love American Humane and the work they do highlighting these incredible “hero” dogs. They save lives every day and make lives better with the incredible ways they serve our military, first responders, and ordinary people dealing with extraordinary challenges.

Were you surprised by the variety of life-changing support services that these dogs offer?

Kressley: I was! As a dog lover, I know how they can improve the quality of one’s life. But, after working with American Humane and seeing firsthand the incredible work of these dogs, I was just blown away by their talent, smarts, heroism, and tenacity.

Christie, this is your second time co-hosting with Carson. What prompted you to return?

Brinkley: I had so much fun with Carson and was thrilled to do it again this year. These hero dogs each have such remarkable stories that deserve to be told. Also, a dog’s love has no bounds. There’s no limit to what they will do to help people.

As an animal lover, what have dogs brought to your life?

Brinkley: I’m so moved by their eagerness to help. In fact, I consider my rescue pup, Chester, my personal trainer. He takes me on walks and then, whenever I sit, he takes his place on my lap and reminds me to slow down. He is all about unconditional love.