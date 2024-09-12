Q&A with Morikami’s Wendy Lo

Experiencing Japanese culture and its centuries-old traditions for finding harmony and balance are especially vital in today’s busy world, says Wendy Lo, curator of education at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. “We are this rare gem where people can benefit from these extraordinary practices and traditions.” Lo oversees the museum’s year-round schedule of classes, lectures, and workshops, which showcase an array of Japanese culture and practices. PBI visited with Lo to learn more about the Morikami’s one-of-a-kind programs.

PBI: Why are the Japanese traditions important to preserve?

Lo: We consider ourselves ambassadors of Japanese culture and its traditions.

Harmony, mutual respect, and diligence are prized Japanese values. Are these qualities at the core of your programs?

Japanese cultural arts are a pathway to continuous learning, which is at the center of all our classes.

What is the Sado tea ceremony, and why is it such an important tradition?

It’s an ideal introduction to teaching the philosophy of being in the moment. Although it looks very routine and methodical because the movements are practiced slowly, it puts the participant in a meditative state. It’s more than just tea.

What is the Stroll for Well-Being program that earned the museum a 2018 Heroes in Medicine award from the Palm Beach County Medical Society?

In 2006, we collaborated with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Nursing to study the effects of walking through our gardens for senior citizens who had mild depression. It led us to create 12 self-guided walks through our 16-acre garden.

Tell me how traditional koto music, which you were introduced to during a study-abroad program, launched the Youth Music and Culture Summer Camp.

I spent two years learning to play this incredible 13-string instrument and was excited to bring it to the Morikami. With sponsorship from the Toshiba International Foundation, we launched the pilot program in 2017 with three students. By the second year, we had 17 students and every year since, it’s been packed. The immersive, five-day camp for students grades 3 through 12 features musical theory, history, culture, instrumental instruction, and an introduction to Japanese traditional arts.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of your work since joining the Morikami in 2009?

Positive feedback. When we hear attendees following a lecture, film, or workshop say, ‘Wow, that was a great experience,’ we know we’re making an impact.