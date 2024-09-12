Outrun Hunger 5K Returns to Palm Beach County

Feeding South Florida will host its Annual Outrun Hunger 5K at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach in celebration of Hunger Action Month September 21. Runners, families, and community leaders of all ages will come together to make strides toward raising funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida.

Hunger Action Month takes place throughout September and raises awareness of hunger in America and inspires others to take action toward ending it. Throughout the month, Feeding South Florida will offer a range of events and activities to encourage South Florida residents to “Go Orange” and engage in hunger relief efforts.

Race day check-in opens at 6:30 a.m., and the 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. After the race, an awards ceremony and a raffle will take place.

Registration is $25-$250. To register for Outrun Hunger, visit feedingsouthflorida.org/5kpbc.