Radcliffe’s Opens in Delray Beach

At the risk of letting the bird out of the bag, allow us to clue you in on South County’s coolest new hot spot: Radcliffe’s Speakeasy & Supper Club. This reimagined speakeasy is from the same culinary creatives behind The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar in Delray Beach. It is accessible only through a secret alley entrance, is open Wednesday through Saturday evenings, and features live music every night.

Because the space was originally a speakeasy in the 1920s, the goal was to bring that concept back, with an eye toward the quality of the experience, explains executive chef Blake Malatesta. “There are only 50 seats and two turns a night, so it gives us the opportunity to really focus on the guests and the food,” he notes.

For the cuisine, Malatesta sought to craft a high-end yet whimsical menu that complements the speakeasy’s fun cocktail program.

“We wanted to bring an elevated dining experience to the guests,” he says. “This means extravagance but not taking ourselves too seriously—I mean, we have an aristocratic chicken as our logo. In the end, we wanted a chophouse feel [but] with a bird-forward influence. You have classics like beef carpaccio and crudos, but outliers like our quail lollipops and ‘Which Came First’ wedge. The goal of the food is to bring you back to that elegant supper club feel while listening to jazz and [sipping] craft cocktails. It truly is a one-of-a-kind experience.”