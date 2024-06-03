Local Bars to Check Out This Summer

Ciao, Bella!

A fixture on the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront, Elisabetta’s Ristorante debuted its latest venture, Bar Capri, this past spring. Located on the restaurant’s rooftop, Bar Capri pairs stunning views of the city, Intracoastal, and island of Palm Beach with the same high-quality Italian cuisine for which Elisabetta’s has become famous. The bar is open daily (beginning at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday), is covered, and can seat up to 75 patrons. Embrace your own slice of the Amalfi Coast and escape via Bar Capri’s pizzas and high-end snacks, including caviar and chips. Add an aperitif or a glass of wine into the mix, and you have the recipe for la dolce vita.

Moving On Up

While the hustle and bustle of Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue is well documented, those in the know are aware that the best place to see and be seen exists at a higher altitude. Situated atop the Opal Grand Resort & Spa, the new Elevate Skye Bar & Lounge marries city skyline and ocean vistas with an airy yet sleek setting, complete with fire pits, cozy couches, and plenty of intimate nooks. Visitors can sip a signature cocktail or mocktail while vibing to live music or sampling various shareable plates, such as cheese and meat charcuterie boards, shrimp ceviche, and molcajete guacamole. Should serious hunger strike, Elevate also serves a few larger bites, including barbecue short rib tacos and ahi tuna tostados.

Jump Around

For a beach-chic spin on a classic sports bar, look no further than Bounce Sporting Club in Delray Beach. BrandIt Hospitality opened the 5,000-square-foot resto in March, marking the New York–based group’s first foray into Florida. The space itself has coastal cool elements (think: natural woods, botanical touches, and teal and amber hues) as well as the high-tech necessities we’ve come to expect in a sports bar and some that we haven’t, such as a TV “chandelier” comprising 20 HD screens. In addition to a curated selection of craft beers and a robust cocktail program, the menu is dotted with upscale pub fare from the demure (green bowls) to the decadent (hot Cheetos–crusted wings).

Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Discover your newest beer obsession and make some new friends all in the same night at Garden District Taproom. Community reigns supreme at this self-pour bar, which recently celebrated its first anniversary in downtown West Palm Beach. New to the self-pour concept? Upon check-in, you’ll be issued a wristband that you’ll scan at any tap to pour a drink—whether that be a few ounces or a full pint. Garden District boasts a dog-friendly garden and often hosts trivia and bingo nights. Frequent live music performances, the occasional artisan market, and special themed events (like last year’s Festivus shindig for Seinfeld fans) round out the experience.