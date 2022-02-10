Raising a Glass to Love

While the history of Valentine’s Day can be traced back to ancient Christian and Roman traditions, it wasn’t until the fourteenth century that the holiday became associated with love—and we have English writer Geoffrey Chaucer to thank for that. In his poem Parliament of Fowls, Chaucer links the mating rituals of eagles to our own romantic pursuits, writing: “For this was on St. Valentine’s Day, when every fowl cometh there to choose his mate.”

I’ve renamed this cocktail as an homage to Chaucer’s historic ode to love. Like romance, this elegant expression built on hard cider, floral liqueur, and cognac is thoughtfully crafted. The homemade saffron rose syrup boasts ingredients with known aphrodisiac properties, and it can be used in cocktails and desserts alike. So, regardless of how you choose to enjoy the day—whether with a loved one or your best gal pals—this libation will surely sweeten the mood.

Fowl for Love

Saffron Rose Syrup Ingredients

1 cup honey or agave

1 cup water

1/4 cup dried roses

20 saffron threads

Add the ingredients to a saucepan and warm over medium heat. Stir until the sweetener is dissolved. Remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain into a glass jar and store sealed in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Cocktail Ingredients

3 oz. hard apple cider

1 oz. cognac

1/2 oz. Italicus liqueur

1/2 oz. saffron rose syrup

Rose petals and saffron threads for garnish

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with rose petals and saffron threads. Find this recipe and others in Aron’s latest book, The Low-Proof Happy Hour.