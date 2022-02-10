Columnist Thomas Friedman to Speak at FAU

Florida Atlantic University’s Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency will return Wednesday, February 23, with a talk by New York Times Foreign Affairs columnist Thomas Friedman. During his 4 p.m. lecture, Friedman will present on “The American Presidency Through a Global Lens” with a book signing to follow. The lecture will take place in the Kaye Auditorium on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus (777 Glades Rd.). Tickets are $35-75 here or (561) 297-6124. Group pricing and student pricing are also available.

Friedman is renowned for his direct reporting and accessible analysis of complex issues shaping the world. According to Foreign Policy magazine, “Friedman doesn’t just report on events; he helps shape them.”

Winner of three Pulitzer Prizes, he has covered the monumental stories from around the globe for The New York Times since 1981. Vanity Fair called him “the country’s best newspaper columnist.”

The lecture will be moderated by Presidential Historian Timothy Naftali.

Since its founding in 2007, the Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium has welcomed author Doris Kearns Goodwin; former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, journalists/authors Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein; Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post; and historian David McCullough. For more information about the Larkin Symposium, click here.