Recapping the U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship

What started as a “funny text with a random question” last summer from longtime friend Pamela Flanagan Devaleix to Becky Schmeits led to the finals of the U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship.

“I thought she wanted me to help babysit,” Schmeits said with a laugh. “She was going to be travelling and I was ready to help.”

Little did Schmeits know it was the beginning of a remarkable journey in women’s polo for Victory Polo/Eastern Hay.

“She told me Hazel Jackson was available for the Open and if I wanted to put a team together with her,” Schmeits said. “I told her the only way I would go into a battle like the U.S. Open is with two 10-goalers and that I wouldn’t do it with anyone else but Milly (Hine) and Hazel who I’ve been friends with for several years. We found the ideal 2-goaler Aspen Tinto to be our bulldog and it all came together. It was a journey with a lot of scenarios.”

It all came together again on the National Polo Center’s U.S. Polo Assn Field One when Victory Polo/Eastern Hay knocked off previously unbeaten La Dolfina to capture its first U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship.

In front of one of the largest crowds to witness a women’s final, Victory Polo/Eastern Hay defeated La Dolfina, 7-5, to win the most prestigious women’s polo tournament in North America.

“It was an opportunity and blessing,” said Schmeits, who started playing polo ten years ago. “It was a completely surreal experience. I loved every second of it. I didn’t want it to end.”

Victory Polo/Eastern Hay also won the Women’s Gold Cup 22-Goal Tournament in January, making it the most dominant team of the season.

The winning foursome of Schmeits, Tinto and two British 10-goalers took the lead in the third chukker and led by as much as 5-2 in the fourth chukker against sisters Myla and Mia Cambiaso, the daughters of legendary Adolfo Cambiaso playing together in the U.S. Open for the first time, cousin Mora Castagnola and Mica Saracco.

Jackson was named Most Valuable Player after leading her team’s offensive attack throughout the game and scoring a game-high four goals. For the first time, Jackson was awarded the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch made specifically for polo, where you can reverse the face so it doesn’t get scratched while you play.

“It was super tough, so so tough,” Jackson said. “We worked so hard. It was an incredible game. I feel so bad because we missed all our chances and my horses gave me everything today and I could not finish the bloody goals.

“The girls worked incredible, Aspen and Becky worked so hard,” Jackson said. “Milly is the best teammate ever, she was so secure in the back. They let me go forward and do whatever I could up front and put as much pressure on Mia and the rest of them as I could. At least I came through. Thank you to everyone who provided me with the horses. They were incredible. I can’t appreciate them enough.”

Best Playing Pony honors went to Bancada, played by Hine in the third and sixth chukkers, and owned by top men’s player Pipe Vercellino. It was Hine’s third consecutive U.S. Open title.

The U.S. Women’s Open awarded $25,000 in prize money from U.S. Polo Assn, divided between first ($17,000) and second ($8,000) place teams. Each team also received $2,500 to donate to the polo charity of their choice. La Dolfina chose Polo Players Support Group and Victory Polo/Eastern Hay selected the Polo Training Foundation.

The teams were tied 2-2 after two chukkers before Victory Polo/Eastern Hay took control of the momentum and outscored La Dolfina 2-0 in the third chukker. It was the first time La Dolfina had trailed in a game. La Dolfina was unable to recover as Victory Polo/Eastern Hay continued to dominate in the second half with its pressure defense shutting down its offensive threats.

“We put a lot of pressure on them,” Jackson said. “We had to play six chukkers with intensity. Those four girls were incredible, serious talent. They are super young. I’m too old for this.”

La Dolfina was the youngest team in the seven-team tournament. At 23, Mia Cambiaso was the oldest player on the team. Mora Castagnola, 14, was the youngest.

“I loved how our team fought,” Schmeits said. “They worked so hard for me and each other. We were not there to let ourselves down. I had confidence in my team. By far this was the biggest moment in my polo career. I was glad to be a part of it.”

In addition to Jackson’s four goals, Hine added three including a penalty-one. Mia Cambiaso led La Dolfina with two goals in the first half.

In the semifinals, Victory Polo/Eastern Hay defeated two-time defending champion Buena Vibra (Valentina Tarazona, Sophie Grant, Maite Marre, Summer Kneece), 8-3, and La Dolfina topped Don George (Cecelia Cochran, Meghan Gracida, Kylie Sheehan, Nina Clarkin), 8-2.

In the subsidiary Florida Women’s Open on Saturday at Port Mayaca, Aurora Polo, led by 10-goaler Hope Arellano, defeated Las Brisas, 5–3. Jenna Davis was MVP. Best Playing Pony was Brinkley Erb’s Serafina.