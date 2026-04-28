Recipes Crafted with Goods by Local Makers

Meet the Makers

Munyon’s Paw-Paw: Operating out of Palm Beach Gardens, Munyon’s Paw-Paw pays homage to a nineteenth-century tonic originally crafted by James Munyon. Featuring all-natural botanicals and inspired by the pawpaw fruit, this Floridian aperitif has a citrus-forward profile, revived and modernized for today’s palate.

Uni Organic Tequila: Founded by Palm Beach County’s own Metta Risdal, Uni Organic Tequila is a premium spirit made from 100-percent blue weber agave.

Altima Caviar: Maribel Alvarez’s Altima Caviar is a Palm Beach–based company that specializes in high-quality caviar, ethically sourced from European waters. From Kaluga to beluga, grab a tin to add a sophisticated element to any culinary presentation.

Gratitude Garden Farm: In Loxahatchee, Gratitude Garden Farm is committed to sustainable and regenerative farming practices. The family-owned farm is best-known for its gourmet and medicinal culinary mushrooms.

Red Splendor Farms: Red Splendor Farms is a versatile and community-focused farm in western Lake Worth. In addition to hosting farm-to-table dinners, this small family farm grows culinary herbs, edible flowers, greens, tropical fruits, and more.

Rancher’s Reserve: Rancher’s Reserve humanely raises American Wagyu cattle and Berkshire hogs, without the use of antibiotics or hormones, on its ranch in Okeechobee. These meats and more are available to purchase locally at the Steak Shop by Rancher’s Reserve in West Palm Beach.

5150 Chocolate: A certified organic chocolate factory in Delray Beach, 5150 Chocolate produces artisanal chocolates, bars, and specialty treats made without any white sugar.

Palm Beach Salt Co.: Palm Beach Salt Co.’s artisanal sea salt is hand-harvested from nutrient-rich Atlantic waters off Palm Beach, preserving its natural minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium. It boasts specialty flavors such as black truffle, hibiscus lime, and Herbes dé Palm Beach.

Revenge Rum: Launched by Chris Bolt, this small-batch craft rum distillery in West Palm Beach is known for its smooth, flavorful profile with Caribbean influences. Its signature white rum can be enjoyed on the rocks or as part of a refreshing tropical cocktail.

Chik Monk Coffee: This artisan coffee shop on Palm Beach is more than a hangout. It roasts specialty coffee using beans sourced from the owners’ family estates in Chikmagalur, India.

Beauty Broth

Experience the elegance of this delicate mushroom infusion, crafted to nourish with its earthy flavors. Source your trifecta of mushrooms from Gratitude Garden Farm for extra local cred.



Ingredients

4 cups filtered water

1 oz. dried reishi mushrooms (or a few fresh slices)

1 cup fresh lion’s mane mushrooms, torn into bite-size pieces

1 1 / 2 cups oyster mushrooms, sliced

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 / 2 small shallot, halved

1 tsp. black peppercorns

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp. tamari or gluten-free soy sauce (optional)

1 tsp. sea salt

Olive oil and herbs of your choosing to garnish

Add the water and reishi mushrooms to a medium-size pot and bring to a simmer, infusing for 20 minutes. Add the lion’s mane and oyster mushrooms, garlic, shallot, peppercorns, and thyme. Reduce heat and gently simmer for 45-60 minutes. Strain the broth, discard the solids, then stir in the tamari or gluten-free soy sauce and salt. Serve warm, drizzled with olive oil and garnished with herbs.

Acerola Cherry Spritz

This twist on a classic spritz puts tart and tangy local acerola cherries center stage. It is finished with edible flowers and herbs from Red Splendor Farms, plus a touch of hibiscus lime sea salt from Palm Beach Salt Co. for an unexpected brightness.

Ingredients

5-6 acerola cherries, pitted

2 oz. sparkling wine or Prosecco

1 oz. club soda

Palm Beach Salt Co. hibiscus lime sea salt for rim

Edible flowers and herbs of your choosing to garnish

Rim one side of a wine glass with the salt and set aside. Muddle the acerola cherries in a mixing tin. Add the muddled cherries to the prepared glass. Fill the glass with ice, then pour in the sparkling wine or Prosecco. Top with club soda. Garnish with edible flowers and herbs of your choosing.

The Palm Beach Ember

This pairing features a bacon-washed tequila old-fashioned alongside fire-roasted bone marrow, made using bacon and bone marrow from the Steak Shop by Rancher’s Reserve. While the cocktail boasts a smoky depth and a touch of sweetness, the marrow is roasted until caramelized for a rich, buttery flavor.



Ingredients

2 bacon strips

2 oz. Uni Organic Añejo Tequila

1 / 2 tsp. pure maple syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Cook the bacon until crispy and let cool. Combine the bacon with the tequila in a jar, seal, and place in the freezer overnight. To strain, use a fine-mesh sieve to filter out the bacon fat and bits. Add the bacon-infused tequila, maple syrup, and bitters to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Fire-Roasted Bone Marrow Ingredients

4 large beef marrow bones

Olive oil to preference

Sea salt to taste

1 garlic clove, freshly chopped

Fresh herbs (thyme and/or rosemary)

Lemon wedges

Preheat grill or oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush the bones with olive oil, then sprinkle with sea salt, garlic, and herbs. Roast or grill for 15-20 minutes until the marrow is bubbling and caramelized. Remove and rest for a few minutes. Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.

Salted Mango Latte

This creamy latte combines the lushness of fresh mango from Red Splendor Farms with the bold flavor of Chik Monk Coffee and a touch of sea salt from Palm Beach Salt Co. Topped with frothy milk and served alongside 5150 chocolates, it’s the ideal blend of tropical sweetness and savory decadence. Looking for a nightcap? A pour of rum turns this warm drink into a tasty tipple.



Ingredients

1 / 2 ripe mango

1 pinch of Palm Beach Salt Co. sea salt

Honey or simple syrup (optional, to taste)

Milk or cream to preference

1 cup brewed Chik Monk Coffee

1 1 / 2 oz. Revenge White Rum (optional)

5150 chocolates (for serving)

Puree the mango, then stir in a pinch of sea salt and honey or simple syrup if desired. Froth the milk or cream until smooth and creamy. Pour the mango mixture into a mug, then add the brewed coffee and rum if using. Top with the frothy milk or cream. Serve alongside a few pieces of 5150 chocolates.

The 50/50 Floridian

This sophisticated Florida-inspired 50/50 martini combines Fords Gin with Munyon’s Paw-Paw as a unique vermouth substitute, creating a light and aromatic cocktail. Elevated with Regans’ Bitters, it offers a perfect balance of botanicals and fruitiness. Pair it with Altima Caviar for a truly refined experience.

Ingredients

2 oz. Fords Gin

2 oz. Munyon’s Paw-Paw

2 dashes Regans’ Bitters

Lemon twist to garnish

Altima Caviar (for serving)

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the gin, Munyon’s Paw-Paw, and bitters. Stir well until thoroughly chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and serve with Altima Caviar.