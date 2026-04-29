XIII FIP World Polo Championship Zone A Playoffs Continue Friday

Mexico will face the United States in the XIII FIP World Polo Championship Zone A Playoffs in the featured afternoon game Sunday at the National Polo Center.

Mexico opened play Wednesday and was impressive in its 15-5.5 victory over Guatemala. The U.S. team, scouting from the sidelines, will play Guatemala on Friday at 10 a.m.

Mexico, coached by legendary Hall of Famer and former 10-goaler Memo Gracida, is the favorite with Gracida’s nephews, Carlitos and Mariano Gracida, leading the national team.

The brothers are the sons of Hall of Famer Carlos Gracida, who tragically died in February 2014 at age 53 in Wellington. The Mexican-American polo player reached 10 goals at age 25. Born in Mexico City, he was a member of the Gracida polo dynasty.

Mexico fine-tuned its play with two 20-goal games in the recent Casablanca Spring Challenge at Grand Champions Polo Club and it showed on Wednesday.

Mexico quickly overcame Guatemala’s 2.5-handicap lead and dominated the game. Carlitos, a new father, scored seven goals. Mariano had four goals. Every player scored on Mexico’s team.

The U.S and Mexico are looking to secure a spot in the prestigious international event.

The FIP World Polo Championship is the premier international tournament organized by the Federation of International Polo (FIP). In 1982, in an effort to broaden the scope of international polo and gain Olympic status, Marcos Uranga created the Federation of International Polo, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Five years later, Uranga and American polo player Glen Holden organized the first FIP World Polo Championship in Argentina. Because of the challenge of fielding high-goal teams worldwide, FIP organizers limited the competition to teams rated 10 to 14 goals.

Team Rosters and Player Ratings

United States: Steve Krueger, 5; Alan Martinez, 4; Cody Ellis, 4; Vaughn Miller Jr., 4; Jason Wates, 3; Bayne Bossom, 3; Quinn Evans 2. Coach: Tommy Biddle.

Mexico: Carlitos Gracida, 4; Mariano Gracida, 4; Alejandro Gonzalez Keil, 4; Andres Gonzalez Keil, 2. Coach: Memo Gracida.

Guatemala: Antonio Aycinena, 3; Sebastian Aycinena, 3; Jose Miguel Aguilar, 2; Fernando Beltranena, 2; Jose Ignacio Beltranena, 2; Enrique Neutze, 3; Nicholas Neutze, 2; Gabriel Neutze 1. Coach Neutze Toriello.

Fully-vetted horses are being supplied by 11 local horse providers. To ensure equal conditions and fair play, Felipe Viana was named Horse Master for the playoffs. Viana will assess and rank the horses as A, B, or C based on abilities. Once graded, the horses will be placed into strings, ensuring teams are evenly matched. Teams will draw to select their polo ponies from these pooled groups.

The XIII FIP World Polo Championship is currently pending official confirmation of its host location and dates. The tournament is expected to take place in early 2027.

To qualify for the XIII FIP World Polo Championship, the zone playoffs are the first step. Defending champion Spain, which defeated the U.S. in 2022, automatically earned its place in the championship. The remaining teams are determined by winning a qualifying event within their respective zone. The Zone B qualifier with Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay, with Zone C with teams to be determined will be held in September.

Games are four chukkers each. Teams are ranked from top to bottom according to their win/loss record, with one point awarded for a win and zero points for a loss. In the event of a three-way tie, rankings will first be determined by net goals.

General admission on May 2 is $40. Brunch ranges from $130-$260 per seat. Fans are encouraged to dress in their country’s colors, tailgate, and support the players.

All games will be live streamed on the USPA Polo Network with Toby Wayman calling the action via watch.uspolo.org and major streaming platforms.