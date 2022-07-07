Right on Time at Rinker Playhouse

The Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach will set the stage for the premiere of Boca Raton resident Bonnie Logan’s Time Stops July 15-17. This musical about love and loss tells the poignant story of Emma Portman, a mother grappling with the death of her daughter who turns to writing a story about the life her child never got to live. Despite the healing intention of visualizing this life, Emma’s trauma deepens to the point of blurring fantasy and reality. The emotional journey is revealed through the direction of Chad Larabee, original music by Brett Boles, and musical supervision by Tony and Emmy Award–winning Broadway producer and music director Michael J. Moritz Jr. of Hadestown and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The show’s exploration of grief is sure to be cathartic and evoke a deeply human moment of connection. Tickets are $45.

