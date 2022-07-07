Summer Sojourns with the Locals

Francesca Dunham in Eleuthera

“It’s better in the Bahamas, which is why we built our dream home and guest cottage on the island of Eleuthera,” says Delray Beach photographer Francesca Dunham.

Make the connection: After getting married on Harbour Island in 2017, Dunham eventually built Cocomo Collective, a boutique retreat hidden in the Bahamian bush.

Get there from here: There are three airports on Eleuthera (ELH, GHB, and RSD) and daily commercial flights from FLL (Silver Airways) and MIA (American Airlines). Aztec Airways out of FLL or a private charter from PBI is never a bad option, but you can also take your boat.

Must-do: Since Eleuthera is more than 100 miles long, rent a car to explore the pink-sand beaches, deep blue holes, and crystal-clear waters. Head to Daddy Joe’s for cracked conch and live music, or The Front Porch in Hatchet Bay for seafood and to watch the sun set.

Follow along: @cocomocollective

Eduardo Calvachi in Medellín

As the co-founder of West Palm Beach–based advertising agency Fast Hook Digital, Eduardo Calvachi can work anywhere—including Medellín, Colombia.

Make the connection: “My brother and I go to Medellín every summer because the city has a magical feel,” says Calvachi. “We find ourselves smiling more often in Medellín.”

Get there from here: Take the Brightline to Fort Lauderdale, then hop on a direct flight

from FLL to MDE on JetBlue or Spirit.

Must-do: Stay in El Poblado near Provenza, where most of the upscale restaurants and nightlife are located. Grab coffee at Café Pergamino before some daytime sightseeing at Parque Explora and Jardín Botánico. By night, head to Ene Rooftop for dinner and a party.

Follow along: @educalvachi

Guillermo Eleicegui in Argentina

Guillermo Eleicegui, executive chef at Galley inside the Hilton West Palm Beach, travels to Buenos Aires and Mendoza in Argentina to visit restaurants, explore wineries, and recharge.

Make the Connection: A native Argentine, chef Eleicegui returns annually to “see my family, reunite with my roots, meet new chefs and vendors, and be inspired.”

Get there from here: Take the Brightline or Tri-Rail to Miami, then grab a direct flight from MIA to EZE (Buenos Aires).

Must-do: Visit Don Julio restaurant and enjoy a cocktail at La Floreria. “Wear comfortable shoes because you will be walking a lot, and bring a nice backpack because you will be buying lots of souvenirs at the markets.”

Sasha Jozefczyk in Wisconsin

Around here, Sasha Jozefczyk is director of marketing and experience for Related Companies and The Square. But up north, she’s just another Jozefczyk.

Make the connection: “My entire extended family—about 50-plus family

members—lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, so we visit Eagle River or Door County

every summer,” shares Jozefczyk.

Get there from here: There are daily flights from PBI to MKE, connecting via ATL.

Must-do: “It’s a tradition to stop at Held’s Market on our drive from Milwaukee to northern Wisconsin to get spicy Landjägers (sausage sticks) to enjoy on the lake.”

Lauren Johnson in Nantucket

“We travel to Nantucket every summer to keep family traditions alive,” says Jupiter media specialist Lauren Johnson. “Trips to Tuckernuck Island, rides out to Sconset with the top down on the old CJ-7 Jeep, collecting fresh mussels to cook up for dinner, and, of course, enjoying magical beach days at Steps and Surfside.”

Make the connection: “My husband’s family has had homes in Nantucket since the 1960s.”

Get there from here: Fly to Boston and connect to Nantucket, or drive to Cape Cod and take a car ferry or passenger ferry to Nantucket. “We take the fast ferry and grab a bite to eat and a sip of Champagne at Baxter’s in Cape Cod to kick off the journey.”

Must-do: Go to Millie’s in Madaket for margaritas and tacos while watching the sun set.

Follow along: @gypseablonde

Staying Put

Social media strategist Franccesca Canales, who’s also the blogger behind SouthFloWithFran, loves taking a break at the Hilton West Palm Beach. With The Square directly across the street, it’s like two vacations in one. “We’ve enjoyed birthday trips there and summer days sipping cocktails by the pool,” Canales shares. “Every time we’re there, it feels like we’re on a tropical island.” Take the free trolley for a tour of downtown or rent a Moke at The Square for an open-top cruise through Palm Beach.

Tip: Take advantage of “Resort Pass” or “Day Use” options if you want to enjoy the amenities of a hotel without the commitment of staying overnight.

Follow along: @franccescacanales