Riviera Revelry

Stretch jersey dress (price upon request), patent moccasins ($1,225), Chanel; turquoise necklace (price upon request), turquoise earrings (price upon request), Van Cleef & Arpels, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Silk trapeze top in blue ($1,371), brushed calf crown oxfords in black ($1,200), Loewe; turquoise, enamel, and diamond ring (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Fantasy Cotton Tweed vest ($9,300), Fantasy Cotton Tweed Bermuda shorts ($3,100), bracelet ($2,375), straw hat ($1,475), Chanel

Crush Frill midi dress ($2,650), Tux mules ($550), printed canvas bucket hat ($225), Zimmermann; The Mini Poppy handbag ($2,990), Oscar de la Renta; Inflated cat-eye sunglasses ($390), Loewe.

Tie shoulder English rose cotton poplin dress ($2,490), Oscar de la Renta, Neiman Marcus; The Mini Poppy handbag ($2,990), Oscar de la Renta; Horsebit ballet flats ($990), Gucci; coral and diamond earrings (price upon request), Van Cleef & Arpels, Yafa Signed Jewels; Repoussé Koi cuff (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Scoop-neck faille cocktail dress with bow detail (price upon request), Oscar de la Renta; Dinner Roll necklace (price upon request), rock crystal earrings (price upon request), Hutton ring (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Leather caban ($8,300), light silk georgette cardigan ($2,250), light silk georgette midi skirt ($3,200), silk chiffon culotte ($750), silk chiffon bra ($620), Horsebit ballet flats ($990), Blondie handbag ($4,200), Gucci; Persephone earrings (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Angelica dress in velvet stretch sylph ($980), La Double J; Scroll Disk earrings (price upon request), Marina B Triangoli diamond thick gauge cuff bracelet (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Crush asymmetrical midi dress ($1,750), Zimmermann; turban (price upon request), Lilly Pulitzer; gold and diamond necklace (price upon request), coral, chrysoprase, and diamond earrings (price upon request), Van Cleef & Arpels, Yafa Signed Jewels; coral, sapphire, and diamond ring (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Wrap-over maxi dress ($3,100), Stella McCartney; Tux mules ($550), Zimmermann; Pagoda earrings (price upon request), Four Stone Bastille cuff (price upon request), turquoise, enamel, and diamond ring (price upon request), David Webb, Yafa Signed Jewels.

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at The Boca Raton

Jewelry provided by Yafa Signed Jewels, Palm Beach

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Anais Pouliot, w60 Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: David Dominic