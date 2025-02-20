Dine for a Cause at Empty Bowls Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Food Bank will host the Twelfth Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach at Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea on February 21. Since its inception, Bethesda-by-the-Sea has underwritten the event in its entirety, so that every dollar raised to attend the event directly supports the food bank.

Empty Bowls is a national grassroots event that raises money for hunger relief. Guests will share a simple meal of fresh bread from Old School Bakery, signature soups donated by local restaurants, water, and goodies from a bake sale all served by community leaders and local notables.

Participating restaurants and soup booths include The Ben West Palm, E.R. Bradley’s Saloon, The Breakers Palm Beach, The Colony Palm Beach Hotel, The Lord’s Place Cafe Joshua, Field of Greens, Pistache, Ravish Off Ocean, Renato’s Palm Beach, and Trevini Ristorante. Stirring up and orchestrating the soups is event chef Franny LaRue of Gourmet Galaxy Catering.

With approximately 173,000 food-insecure residents throughout Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Food Bank procures food from grocery stores, farmers, food distributors, wholesalers, and other sources and distributes it to more than 200 local community partners. In 2024, the food bank distributed nearly 13 million meals to more than 193,000 residents.

Tickets are $40 per order, which includes unlimited soup tastings, a bread roll from Old School Bakery, bottle of water, cookie, goodie bag, and one hand-painted ceramic bowl (while supplies last).

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit pbcfoodbank.org/emptybowlspalmbeach.