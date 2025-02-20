Night of Giving Returns This Weekend

Paul Labrecque will host the Sixth Annual Night of Giving, this time benefiting Extraordinary Charities, at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach on February 22.

Each year, Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa partners with a charity and mission that they feel that the community needs most to thrive. Without the community, Night of Giving wouldn’t be possible. The evening’s venue, food and beverage, and entertainment, are all sponsored in-kind, meaning that all funds raised directly benefit the organization.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception and silent luxury auction including fine jewelry, plane charters, and luxury resort stays. Reservations are required to attend. Please visit https://www.ecpbc.org/event-details-registration/6th-annual-night-of-giving to RSVP.

Donations from the Sixth Annual Night of Giving will benefit Extraordinary Charities and support their mission to ignite community change by empowering small nonprofits in Palm Beach County, equipping them and their clients with the tools to grow, thrive, and make a lasting impact. Currently, Extraordinary Charities provides funds and crucial resources to 30 nonprofits and has served and graduated over 100 organizations.