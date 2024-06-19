Savor Summer Dishes at Beacon

Summer dining beckons at Beacon. Sample the Jupiter restaurant’s new coastal menu, featuring a slew of small plates, entrées, sushi, and desserts inspired by local flavors.

Kick things off with charred edamame, a dish of young soybeans seasoned with shoyu, ginger, chili, and black garlic. For something decadent, tuck into lobster mac, made with orecchiette, cold water lobster, bacon dashi, gruyère, and a sourdough herb crust. Equally craveable are the Korean grilled cheese rice sticks, made with mozzarella and crispy sushi rice, and served with a gochujang dipping sauce.

Next, dive into Beacon’s new sushi offerings, like the Sweet Red, featuring sweet lobster, cucumber, and avocado in a soy wrap, finished with an eel sauce; the High Tide Tuna, made with spicy tuna, fresh cucumber, avocado, and kimchi dressing; and the salmon tartare, crafted with spiced salmon belly, sesame miso crisp, wasabi cream, and garnished with shaved bonito and cilantro.

For mains, enjoy seared scallops served atop an edamame horseradish purée with a chorizo crumble, pea shoots, and wild mushrooms, or the day’s fresh catch, featuring locally caught fish served with sautéed curly kale, fennel, shallots, shoyu vinegar relish, and toasted rice powder.

End things on a sweet note with the Toffee, a sticky toffee pudding paired with Japanese whiskey ice cream and topped with a miso butterscotch sauce, vanilla whipped cream, gold leaf, and blackberries. Or enjoy the Banana, a banana cheesecake with chocolate whipped ganache, vanilla whipped cream, a five-spiced wafer, gold flakes, and caramelized peanuts, all served alongside caramelized bananas. For something seriously cool, savor the Summer Chill, a trio of lemon-lime, pineapple, and coconut sorbets, served with seasonal fruits.

For more information and to reserve, visit thebeaconjupiter.com.