Schoolhouse Children’s Museum is Back in Session

Boynton Beach’s Schoolhouse Children’s Museum recently reopened after closing for several months for required repairs and to add an interactive installation. The new exhibit utilizes artificial intelligence to tell the story of Charlie Pierce, one of the region’s famous “Barefoot Mailmen” from the late 1800s and early 1900s who delivered letters and packages between cities. To celebrate this addition, the historic building’s renovations, and the start of summer, the museum will host a special community event with family-friendly

activities, Kona Ice, and more May 30.

