Q&A with Dr. Uma Naidoo

“Food can be the most natural and powerful form of medicine,” says Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef, and best-selling author of This is Your Brain on Food, The Food Mood Connection, and Calm Your Mind with Food. “Eating whole foods rich in fiber, healthy fats, and fermented ingredients can significantly improve mood, cognition, and overall brain health. We have tremendous power at the end of our forks.”

As a young physician at Harvard Medical School, Naidoo recognized a critical gap in traditional mental health treatment. That insight led her to establish the nation’s first clinical service in nutritional, lifestyle, and metabolic psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. Through both her books and interactive culinary classes, Naidoo’s reach has expanded beyond the clinic. She will host a Mood Food cooking experience at the Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island May 29, with additional classes scheduled through November. PBI recently spoke with Naidoo to learn more.

PBI: Why is your cooking class more impactful than a lecture?

Naidoo: In culinary school, we learned in groups—cooking, tasting, and discussing recipes together—which engages all the senses and makes the experience far more memorable. When you cook and taste something yourself, it transforms your relationship with food.

What is the newest awareness regarding food and mental health?

There is still enormous misinformation around nutrition that I feel compelled to demystify and help people understand the powerful connection between the gut and the brain. What excites me most is how clearly science now supports the gut-brain connection. When we nourish the microbiome rather than simply satisfy a craving, we are directly supporting neurotransmitters and emotional resilience. Choosing food intentionally becomes an act of mental self-care.

Why are nutrient-barren processed foods so detrimental to mental health?

That initial “comfort” is fleeting. Highly processed foods can trigger inflammation and blood sugar fluctuations that negatively affect mood and cognition. What feels soothing in the moment often creates instability afterward that is harmful to the brain.

Which foods are most effective in managing conditions like anxiety, depression, and brain fog?

They’re what I call my six pillars of nutritional psychiatry: