Nick Mele and Lilly Pulitzer Re-Create Iconic Slim Aarons Photo

Few people influenced the look of twentieth-century Palm Beach more than fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer and photographer Slim Aarons. As part of its “archival revival” efforts and in step with its continued celebration of the brand’s ties to Palm Beach culture and style, Lilly Pulitzer recently teamed up with photographer Nick Mele to re-create Aarons’ iconic circa-1964 Young Society photo, taken at the fountain of The 400 Building on Palm Beach.

The new image features a modern cast of women and girls who represent the brand’s vibrant present and future in Palm Beach, including Lilly Pulitzer’s chief creative officer, Mira Fain (pictured in white). Also pictured are Katherine Lande, Palm Beach Illustrated’s fashion editor; Lilly Leas Ferreira, one of Lilly Pulitzer’s grandchildren; and Emily Dryer, whose grandmother appeared in the original photograph. They all don a mix of vintage Lilly Pulitzer and new shift styles with archival print designs from the Spring 2026 collection.

Mele, a frequent PBI contributor and Pulitzer collaborator, has developed a national following for his witty and whimsical take on Americana—a trait that has led some to dub him a modern-day Slim Aarons. Part of a larger fine art series, the limited-edition print is available exclusively through Mele’s website.

“Palm Beach has always existed in this interesting tension between tradition and reinvention, and I think that’s what this image taps into,” says Mele. “The bones of the world are the same—the setting, the sensibility, the idea of leisure—but the people inhabiting it are of this moment. For Lilly Pulitzer, it’s similar. The brand is deeply rooted in its history, but it’s still very much alive and evolving. This photograph reflects that balance; it feels familiar, but not frozen in time. It’s less about nostalgia and more about continuity.”