See Sheryl Crow in Palm Beach

“There is a certain spirit and energy that accompanies live music and audiences that you just cannot reproduce,” says nine-time Grammy Award–winning recording artist Sheryl Crow, who will appear live in concert on Palm Beach during Glazer Hall’s inaugural season gala April 18. Celebrated for her rock-and-roll-meets-country sound, signature guitar work, powerhouse vocals, and emotional candor, the Missouri-born singer-songwriter has long been a champion of music as a vehicle for genuine human connection, something she believes is increasingly tested in a technology-driven world.

PBI caught up with Crow—a 2023 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—to learn more about what inspires her.

PBI: What excites you most about being part of Glazer Hall’s inaugural season, especially given its mission to enrich the community through the arts?

Crow: Being an artist and supporting the arts is so incredibly important in our world right now, so I’m honored to be a part of this and help usher in this series.

Your new song, “The New Normal,” speaks to the struggle for authenticity in today’s world. What helps you stay grounded and true to yourself—both creatively

and personally?

Anything that helps me get in touch with myself and my emotions. For me that means journaling and meditating. … Journaling and meditation are a big part of what brings me back to myself and gives me a sense of peace/calm. It’s essential for me.

After decades of making music, what continues to inspire you creatively?

I’m always inspired by the world around me and how it’s continuously evolving. There’s always something on my mind to write about and translate into my music.

What do you hope audiences feel or carry with them after hearing your music live?

I hope they feel a sense of connectedness and feel seen—whether it’s through the lyrics or just by coming together for a night of live music.