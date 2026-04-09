Palm Beachers Unveil Middle Road

Emily Dryer, a third-generation Palm Beacher, wanted to capture the spirit of the island by creating a community built on trust, where different age groups can connect to share their curiosity for life and their passion for adventure.

The result is Middle Road, a community-led network named for the Palm Beach street where Dryer was raised when she wasn’t in her homeland of England. “Middle Road is a connector and facilitator, providing access to curated goods and services in our community along with trusted member recommendations for local businesses and events,” says Dryer, who is also the COO of Silklyfe, a biotech firm in Palm Beach specializing in silk-derived products.

When Dryer saw a need to connect longtime Palm Beachers with new people moving to the area, she shared the idea with her friend Sean Ferreira, who runs Conch Agency, a multi-branded apparel firm offering custom and private label merchandise for clients.

“Emily and I have known each other for 20 years,” says Ferreira, who is married to Lilly Leas Ferreira, also a native Palm Beacher and friend of Dryer’s. “I wanted to preserve old Palm Beach values yet connect our history with future growth via a network of young professionals.”

The pair launched Middle Road in May 2025. After registering on the Middle Road website, members can ask questions regarding any type of service via Instagram, and Dryer and Ferreira provide answers. For example, if you want a new pool technician, dog walker, magician for a party, air-conditioning repairman, nanny, babysitter, or even riding lessons in Wellington, you can come to Middle Road for suggestions.

“We have answered every request so far, with a more than 50 percent engagement rate,” says Dryer of their Instagram stories, where she and Ferreira post everything. “You can sell furniture, watches, art, cars, etc. We provide a safe place, and so far have more than 550 families on the platform. We are super excited.”

While their focus is currently on Palm Beach and the surrounding community, Dryer and Ferreira anticipate expanding to other markets such as Colorado, Rhode Island, and New York. “Our philosophy is to build a meaningful organic community in Palm Beach then expand where our members have second homes,” Dryer notes.