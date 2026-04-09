Turtle Talk with Emiliana Fuger

Palm Beach County’s next generation of wavemakers is already paddling out. At just 9 years old, Wellington native Emiliana Fuger turned a science-fair setback into a children’s book with a mission rooted in marine education and conservation.

When Fuger couldn’t find a kid-friendly book explaining sea turtle anatomy for a school project, she decided to write one herself. The result is Anatomy Under the Sea: The Adventures of Luna the Loggerhead (Orange Hat Publishing, 2026), a rhyming story with colorful illustrations that introduces young readers to marine biology through the adventures of a sea turtle who travels to lay her eggs on Juno Beach, meeting a medley of other sea creatures along the way. She even interviewed local marine scientists and partnered with professional illustrator Jess Burbank to pen it, ensuring the storytelling and the science carry equal weight.

Her official book launch at Loggerhead Marinelife Center included a live reading, book signing, and interactive opportunities to learn about sea turtles and their watery world. Fuger has also hosted “Turtle Talks” at South Florida schools and for Girl Scout troops over the past year, inspiring more than 700 children to get curious about the ocean around us and the creatures that call it home.

Fuger’s efforts have been recognized by renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle, as she won the 2025 Wavemakers competition and was named a 2025 Go Blue Award nominee. A published author before she even hit double digits, Fuger is living proof that you’re never too young to be the change you wish to see in the world.