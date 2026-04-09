Catch Gabrielle Coniglio Fricker on ‘Next Level Chef’

Palm Beach has gone prime time. Local chef Gabrielle Coniglio Fricker recently stepped onto the national stage as a competitor on season five of Next Level Chef, Fox’s high-stakes culinary competition hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay.

A born-and-raised Palm Beacher and the youngest of eight, Coniglio Fricker grew up around kitchens and cooking in a food-forward household where hospitality was second nature; her family is behind such local staples as E.R. Bradley’s and Cucina. She was approached to audition for the show in January 2025 and spent months following up on Zooms and waiting in silence until finding out she was chosen from thousands of applicants.

“I had two weeks to pack a bag and muster up the courage to actually get on the plane,” she shares. “I met and competed against some of the most wonderful chefs I’ll ever know and made friendships to last a lifetime. Cooking alongside Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais was a downright dream come true. It was a huge lesson learned in what I can handle and how to persevere under insane pressure—very Hunger Games meets Supernanny.”

Before bringing her talents to the national stage, Coniglio Fricker spent a decade honing her skills in some of the country’s most dynamic food capitals, including New Orleans, New York, and California, developing a style along the way that balances elevated techniques with her signature warmth and approachability. You can taste the love in everything she makes.

But do the judges? Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. or stream online to find out.