Shop Palm Beach Day Academy’s Rummage Sale

On May 16, Palm Beach Day Academy (PBDA) will reintroduce the cherished Rummage Sale. Once a hallmark event that brought together families, alumni, and local supporters, the sale is returning this year to honor its history while reimagining its role today within the Palm Beach community.

Leading up to the sale, PBDA hosted donation days, encouraging parents and faculty to rummage through their homes to contribute to the cause. Donations include gently worn clothing and accessories for all ages, sports equipment, books and games, home decor, costumes, baby gear, and more. Larger furniture pieces were accepted on a case-by-case basis, with pickups coordinated by the Rummage Sale Committee.

The sale has also received support from Lilly Pulitzer, Stoney Clover Lane, Aristokids, Palm Beach Boys Club, Pamela Munson, Marie Birdie, Showpony, C. Oricco, Lewis Miller Designs, and Pioneer Linens, all of whom are donating new and gently-used items.

The Rummage Sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at 241 Seaview Avenue in Palm Beach. Proceeds will support the school’s Faculty Grant for Summer Study, and unsold items will be donated to Place of Hope.

For more information, visit pbday.org/giving/rummage-sale.