Cornell Art Museum Celebrates Surreal Florida

The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square in Delray Beach will celebrate the singular perspective of late Florida Highwaymen artist Rodney Demps in “Rodney Demps: The Surrealist of The Highwaymen,” on view to September 27.

Presented with Amanda James Gallery and The Highwaymen Collector, the exhibit spotlights the Fort Pierce native’s surreal interpretations of Florida’s scenery in his oil landscapes. Those familiar with works by The Highwaymen will recognize certain motifs—including palm trees, sunsets, ocean waves, and tropical scenes—with a dreamlike twist. Demps suffused his paintings with bold atmosphere, bringing enchanting color, glow, and drama to what he witnessed.