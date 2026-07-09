Shop the Cultural Council’s New Artist Marketplace

This summer, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is transforming its galleries into a vibrant marketplace this summer with the debut of Artist Marketplace, a new series designed to connect the community with Palm Beach County-based creative professionals.

Held on July 16, July 30, August 6, and August 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Cultural Council, the Artist Marketplace invites visitors to browse and shop original artwork, including paintings, photography, jewelry, accessories, greeting cards, and household items and gifts.

During each event, guests can expect live music, complimentary refreshments, and food. Most participating artists will rotate throughout the four events, creating a new shopping experience for visitors at each marketplace.

The Artist Marketplace is free and open to the public; guests are asked to RSVP.