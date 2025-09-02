Standout Starters in Palm Beach County

Gamberi in Salsa Rosa



Felice, West Palm Beach



Boasting a Palm Beach–apropos color combo of pink and green, this spicy appetizer will prime your taste buds for what’s to come. The gamberi (that’s Italian for shrimp) are the ideal vehicle for the luscious salsa rosa, which is so divine you’ll find yourself dipping your bread in it. Slivers of jalapeño are a welcome counterbalance to the rich sauce and avocado. It all adds up to one decadent yet light dish that you’ll be thinking about long after the check comes. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill, West Palm Beach

After studiously avoiding brussels sprouts for most of my life, several years ago I experienced them at City Cellar and became a devotee. In this flavorful and well-balanced iteration, the brussels sprouts are deep-fried (resulting in a crunchy yet tender texture), tossed with applewood bacon, garlic aioli, chives, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Pro tip: the resto’s sommelier suggests pairing the dish with Jordan Chardonnay or Domaine Montagu Sancerre. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, managing editor

Mushroom Pâté

The Salty Zebra, Jupiter



Blending earthy flavors with an elegant presentation, The Salty Zebra’s mushroom pâté is made from local maitake and crispy cordyceps mushrooms. It’s served with blueberry aigre-doux and slices of toasted sourdough. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, contributing editor

Squash Blossoms



Fern, West Palm Beach

I’m a simple woman—I see squash blossoms on a menu, I order them. The fried squash blossoms at Fern are no exception. With a kitchen that emphasizes seasonality, Fern’s version serves as a delicate vessel for the punchy flavors of the harvest at hand. This summer, the richness of the goat cheese filling was complemented by the spicy bite of jalapeño and complex sweetness of honey that I couldn’t get enough of. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Crispy Artichokes

RH Rooftop Restaurant, West Palm Beach

Even though it’s dangerous (to my budget) to walk through three floors of highly desirable furniture, I’m willing to brave temptation to get to the crispy artichokes at the RH Rooftop Restaurant. This is the perfect appetizer: crispy fried artichoke hearts on top, savory and salty potato wheels underneath, all with just a whisper of rosemary. Dip them in the lemon aioli and behold the definition of “umami.” —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editor in chief