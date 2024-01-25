The Seven Hosts Palm Beach Pop-Up

The Colony Hotel’s picturesque Solarium will set the scene for a pop-up by West Village-based jewelry boutique The Seven, open now through January 30.

Founded by lifelong admirer and collector of jewelry Camille Zarsky, The Seven is filled with jewelry from coveted designers including Emily P. Wheeler, Marie Lichtenberg, Lauren Rubinski, and Mason and Books, alongside homeware and a vast collection of coffee table books that serve as a nod to Zarsky’s love of art and interior design.

Shoppers will experience The Seven’s personalized boutique experience and exclusive limited edition and one-of-a-kind pieces by Jade Ruzzo, Nikos Koulis, Emily Weld Collins, and The One I Love, and more at The Colony pop-up.

The brand will return for spots in February and March.