The SoSo Opens in West Palm Beach

One of West Palm’s hippest neighborhoods will welcome a new eatery April 12. The SoSo pays homage to the South of Southern district and features a fast-fine concept designed to appeal to locals and visitors to the vibrant area.

The SoSo is the brainchild of Akadis Hospitality, which includes Kye Akavia, Alex DiSchino, and executive chef Cesar Brea. The menu runs the gamut from soups to salad and sandwiches to light entrées, and boasts subtle Mediterranean, Asian, and Latin influences.

The SoSo will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday as well as brunch Saturday and Sunday. Look out for small plates like charred cauliflower with za’atar, lemon tahini, pomegranate, and herbs, as well as soups such as the SoSo Sancocho, featuring a sofrito broth, root vegetable medley, corn, plantains, and cilantro. Order up a salad like the Steak & Blue, with local mixed greens, Champagne truffle vinaigrette, Creekstone Farms New York strip, Point Reyes blue cheese, pickled red onions, crispy shimeji mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes, or a sandwich like the SoSo Chicken Sammy, with herb-marinated chicken layered with piquillo pepper aioli, crispy avocado, bibb lettuce, and heirloom tomato inside a Bread by Johnny bun.