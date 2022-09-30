Two Exhibitions to Debut at Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will soon overhaul its galleries to showcase two sprawling exhibitions representing scales of innovation from pioneering perspectives. The first, “A Personal View on High Fashion and Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now” runs October 8 to February 12. The other, “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature,” will be on display October 15 to January 15.

The former’s debut at the Norton marks its first time on view to the public. It features 300 works of photography by more than 100 trailblazing fashion photographers from around the world, including Cecil Beaton, Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Helen Levitt, Vivian Maier, Amy Arbus, Cindy Sherman, Tommy Ton, Nadine Ijewere, Albert Watson, and Esther Haase. The exhibition pays homage to the evolution of fashion and street-style photography as an essential art form, covering its origins in the 1930s, the complex dichotomy of the fashion movements of the 1950s and 1960s, and the emergence of street-style photography in the 1980s.

“Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” will showcase 90 paintings and works on paper by the legendary American modernist, from small-scale botanical renderings to larger allegorical paintings, all tying in Stella’s reverence and eye for capturing the natural world. The exhibition will honor the artist’s bold, evolving approach and his extensive body of work.

The exhibitions are included with museum admission, which is free for members and $5 to $18 for nonmembers.