Two Italian Spots to Try Now

In late October, celebrity chef and four-time James Beard Award winner Todd English opened Lula’s by Todd English in downtown Lake Worth Beach. The building at 717 Lake Avenue was the home of the French restaurant L’Anjou for more than 30 years before operating as Callaro’s Steak House for some time and then briefly as Los Pancho’s Tacos and Tequila Bar. English has gone the steak house route, infusing it with an Italian accent. “The steak house was very successful for years, so we didn’t want to reinvent the wheel, just freshen it up a bit,” he says. “I’m trying to do usual things in unusual ways.” Across a menu tinged with Mediterranean references, handmade pastas such as smoked linguine vongole commingle with Prime steaks, and “Pesce and Carne” mains that celebrate locally sourced ingredients. English plans to make tweaks as he gets a better feel for the neighborhood and clientele. The menu, he says, “is still evolving, as everything I do—even me.”

In western Delray Beach, Casalina debuted this past October. It is the newest concept from Graspa Group, which operates a number of South Florida restos including four outposts of Spris Pizza, Salumeria 104 in Miami and Coral Gables, and Osteria on Biscayne Boulevard. Casalina is located at the Shoppes at Addison Place and represents the group’s first foray into Palm Beach County.

The sexy space recalls these Miami roots as well as the la dolce vita lifestyle and aesthetic that swept the globe in the 1960s. Chefs Angelo Masarin and Mattia Teagano have crafted an array of light and bright dishes that feel right at home on the lemon tree–dotted patio, such as burrata with white balsamic vinegar and semi-dried tomatoes. Of course, you can’t go wrong with heartier fare, especially the curated collections of pastas and risottos. Think: drool-worthy tortellini panna and prosciutto, or risotto porcini with Parmesan that is an umami bomb worth the calories.