Flor’d by Sherry

In the nineteenth and early portion of the twentieth century, sherry was a common fixture on the finest tables in Europe and America. While some enthusiasts had dismissed this fortified wine in recent decades, today it is seeing a resurgence in interest. And contrary to popular belief, sherry is rarely sweet. There is a wide range of styles of sherry, and most of them are dry. Without going down a rabbit hole, the most important distinguishing factor is how long and under what methods the sherry is aged. The lighter style of sherry, called fino, is a wonderful aperitif wine; the more robust styles, called amontillado and oloroso, can stand up to a nice steak. Here are three examples of sherry, each with its own singular taste and profile.

NV Buelan Compania de Sacas Nevado Palido: Experience the refined Nevado Palido from Buelan Compañía de Sacas, a pale, dry sherry that embodies the essence of Andalusia, Spain. Made from Palomino grapes and matured through the solera process, this sherry offers a crisp, invigorating profile with subtle hints of almonds, citrus, and saline.

NV El Maestro Sierra Sherry Fino: This is a deeper, medium-bodied fino sherry with notes of baked apples, fresh dough, and dried herbs. It makes for a perfect pairing with roasted chicken stuffed with thyme and lemon.

NV El Maestro Sierra Sherry Oloroso: While the other two sherries have a golden-green hue, oloroso sherry has a deep copper, caramel color. With aromatic notes of hazelnut, buckwheat, and dried stone fruits, this wine has enough body to pair with steak frites.