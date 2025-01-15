The Clubhouse Launches Sunday Brunch

The Clubhouse restaurant inside North Palm Beach Country Club is now offering Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Begin with $20 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys, then continue with classic yet creative breakfast and lunch fare. Breakfast-style highlights include the Clubhouse Benedict, with poached cage-free eggs, avocado, smoked applewood bacon, confit tomato, hollandaise, toasted sourdough, everything bagel spice, and a side of home fries; fried chicken and cheddar buttermilk waffles, served with spicy honey and Vermont maple syrup; the BLT avocado French toast, topped with smashed avocado, applewood smoked bacon, slow-roasted tomatoes, and arugula; and the lemon-blueberry Dutch baby pancakes. Should you be in the mood for lunch, consider the Nashville hot crispy chicken, lobster roll, or steak frites. The Clubhouse is open to the public and also offers lunch and dinner daily.