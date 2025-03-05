Two Local Omakases to Try Now

For those who don’t think sushi and beer go together, Moody Tongue Sushi is here to prove you wrong. Regarded as the world’s first Michelin-starred culinary brewery, Moody Tongue encompasses restaurant concepts in Chicago and New York, wherein complex house-crafted beers complement fine-dining plates. At Moody Tongue’s new outpost inside the Hilton West Palm Beach (the group’s first permanent location in Florida), the focus is on innovative sushi and nigiri, as presented across a 15-course omakase experience conceived by executive sushi chef Hiromi Iwakiri. Crazy cool bites like the Suzuki Ratatouille (finished with slivers of zucchini and sweet pepper), madai with Florida orange zest and sea salt, and botan ebi with garlic tomato compote and bonito flakes (which has an umami punch to rival any Nonna’s Sunday sauce) pair exquisitely with brewmaster Jared Rouben’s aromatic high-end beers. Think: Toasted Rice Lager that feels like the perfect substitution for sake, Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde that complements the zest on the madai, and Sour Watermelon Saison that is reminiscent of a Jolly Rancher in the best way possible. Regardless of whether you’re more of a sushi snob or a beer connoisseur, this is one meal bound to spark conversation and ignite your imagination.

Following a successful pop-up over the holiday season, Sushi | Bar will return to the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach for another limited engagement March 14 to April 3. Launched in 2020 in Austin, Texas, Sushi | Bar now operates locations in Dallas, Chicago, Miami Beach, and Nashville, and all take the “bar” element to heart. The intimate spaces are centered around a 10-seat counter where patrons receive 17 courses of new-wave nigiri and gems from both the land and sea. In Palm Beach, the Four Seasons transforms its Living Room lounge to accommodate the speakeasy-style pop-up, which puts a spotlight on the craft of sushi making, as guests watch the courses come together in front of them. Sustainability is a throughline, and highlights include aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and Everything Bagel spice, Hokkaido scallops with truffle three ways (white truffle salt, shaved black truffle, and spherified truffle caviar), and an appropriately Hawaiian take on kanpachi with pineapple, passionfruit, shishito vinaigrette, and shaved coconut.