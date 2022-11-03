Washi Exhibition Arrives at Morikami

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will unveil “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” a traveling exhibition curated by Los Angeles–based Japanese art historian Meher McArthur, November 5. More than 30 works ranging from the two-dimensional to sculpture and evocative installations by nine contemporary Japanese artists honor the boundless creative potential of washi, the country’s traditional material. Japan has produced washi for more than 1,000 years and it has been regarded as the world’s finest paper.

The artists’ modern interpretations play with color, light, and gravity-defying construction to breathe new life into the ancient medium, bridging the gap between its deep history and contemporary applications. The featured artists include Hina Aoyama, Eriko Horiki, Kyoko Ibe, Yoshio Ikezaki, Kakuko Ishii, Yuko Kimura, Yuko Nishimura, Takaaki Tanaka, and Ayomi Yoshida.

The exhibition, on view to April 2, will be complemented by “Washi Textile Prints: Art of Imperfection (Wabi Sabi),” a talk at Morikami by Yuko Kimura November 4.