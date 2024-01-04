West Palm Beach More Than Pink Walk Returns

Susan G. Komen will host the annual West Palm Beach More Than Pink Walk on January 27, at Meyer Amphitheatre. This signature event raises critical funds that provide direct support to breast cancer patients, fund groundbreaking research, empower health equity initiatives, and advocate for change at state and federal government levels.

The event kicks off with warm up at 8:15 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m.. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Register online at www.komen.org/wpbwalk.