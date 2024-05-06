Whiskey Business with Julie Macklowe

Julie Macklowe does not live in a man’s world. Instead, the entrepreneurial dynamo is redefining what it means to be a “girl boss.” And what better gentleman’s club to blindside than the whiskey business?

Enter The Macklowe Kentucky Edition, an American single-malt whiskey crafted in small batches and matured in virgin oak barrels. “It starts off tasting a bit like a bourbon, with notes of vanilla, honey, and sugar,” Macklowe says. “Then it hits with ginger and nutmeg and is spicy on the palate. It’s like a hybrid of bourbon and Scotch, but it’s its own category. It’s fun to be a pioneer.”

No stranger to being an anomaly, Macklowe previously worked in finance and hedge funds for more than 10 years, to include a stint as the only female portfolio manager for Steve Cohen of S.A.C. at Sigma Capital (now Point72). Being in a male-dominated industry never stopped her from being herself and rocking Chanel skirts and high boots.

“I wanted to be feminine even though I was in a masculine world,” she says. “Back then, women felt like they had to look and be like guys. That’s actually how I started drinking whiskey; it was a guy’s drink and it allowed you to fit into their conversation.”

Macklowe has amassed a massive whiskey collection and is now an accredited Whiskey Ambassador. When designing the bottle for her brand, she decided to have it resemble a flask—a cheeky nod to her own collection and penchant for carrying flasks out to restaurants.

“[Whiskey] is a drink that women find intimidating, which is why I designed the bottle to be ‘flask meets jewelry,’” she explains. “Part of my goal is to include women in the conversation about whiskey.”

Master distiller and blender Ian MacMillan was an early supporter and collaborator on Macklowe’s brand and vision. Today, Brendan McCarron is set to take over as blender for The Macklowe.

Married for nearly 20 years and the mother of two daughters, Macklowe (who lives in Manhattan and often visits Palm Beach) loves that she is creating a legacy for her children. “I really teach my girls to speak up, have opinions, and be empowered,” she says.

Currently, The Macklowe line includes The Macklowe Kentucky Edition (sold in a gold bottle for $260) and The Macklowe Private Collection (sold in a black bottle for $1,500). The former won gold at the MSLA Competition, while the latter won double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. On the island, Swifty’s at The Colony serves a Macklowe Gold Old-Fashioned (complete with gold flakes), and the Kentucky Edition is also available by the glass at La Goulue and Le Bilboquet. Visit Virginia Philip Wine, Spirits & Academy at The Royal Poinciana Plaza to pick up a bottle all your own.