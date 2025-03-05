Wines by Women

Over the past few decades, a bright—and long overdue—light has shone on women in the wine industry. Nowadays, there are women leading the charge from California to Austria. At West Palm Wine Co., we carry products from more than 60 wineries that are women-led and/or -owned. Here are three of our favorite wines from wineries owned by women who are intimately involved in the growing and making process.

2023 Barbara Öhlzelt Grüner Leader, Austria. Barbara Öhlzelt’s Grüner Leader is crafted from a blend of grapes sourced from all her Grüner Veltliner vineyards, with vines averaging 30 years old. Grüner Veltliner, Austria’s native white grape, offers a flavor profile somewhat similar to Sauvignon Blanc. It boasts vibrant acidity and crisp, refreshing characteristics, making it an ideal choice for unwinding after a day on the water.

2022 Division Winemaking Company Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Oregon. Just like Burgundy, France, the Willamette Valley’s climate and culture are perfectly suited to craft elegantly powerful Pinots. Subtle and exceptionally refined, this Pinot from Division (which is co-owned by winemaker Kate Norris) delivers incredible value for its price, with great aging potential.

2023 Occhipinti SP68 Rosso, Sicily. SP68 is the name of the road that cuts through Arianna Occhipinti’s original vineyard in Vittoria. This wine is pleasant and delicate, with a sun-kissed palate of dark fruits and a little snap of spice.