Winter Spice Negroni Recipe

There’s plenty to raise our glasses to during this festive month. From gift exchanges with friends and joyous family gatherings to the excitement of ringing in the New Year, ’tis the season for toasting merry moments. Make this month even more memorable by crafting a seasonal cocktail your guests won’t soon forget.

When brainstorming your holiday libation, consider these tips:

Use in-season ingredients—such as citrus, pears, apples, and persimmon—to elevate your drink with fresh, crisp flavors.

Add warming spices—like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—for comfort and nostalgia.

Employ a simple formula, such as a ratio of 1 part spirit, ½ part sweet, ¼ part bitter, and ½ part sour. Or re-create a classic cocktail with a seasonal twist, like a gingerbread old-fashioned, an apple cider margarita, or a winter spice Negroni.

Equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the Negroni has been a classic for more than 100 years—and this holiday variation is perfect for your next gathering. The addition of persimmon and warming spices results in a unique flavor profile that balances the bitter and botanical notes with the fruit’s nuanced sweetness.

The Winter Spice Negroni

Ingredients

1 / 2 oz. fresh persimmon puree (using 1 ripe persimmon)

oz. fresh persimmon puree (using 1 ripe persimmon) 1 oz. Winter Spice Gin (recipe below)

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. sweet vermouth

Persimmon slice or a twist of orange peel to garnish

To prepare the persimmon puree, peel the ripe fruit and blend the flesh until smooth. Strain the puree to remove the pulp. Then, in a shaker with ice, combine the spiced gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and persimmon puree. Shake well and strain into a chilled glass. Add a slice of persimmon or a twist of orange peel to garnish.

Winter Spice Gin Ingredients

1 / 4 cup equal parts cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg

750-ml bottle of gin

Add the spices into a dry pan and heat gently for 2 minutes to release their aromas. Add the spices to a jar, pour in the gin, and seal. Store in a cool, dry place for up to 5 days, shaking the jar gently every day. After 5 days, strain the gin to remove the spices.