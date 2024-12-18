Unique Wines to Gift

Within the proper context, there is no better gift than wine. And while it certainly helps to know your giftee’s preferences, relying on crowd-pleasers is an essential objective. Many decide to play it safe by gifting a global, ubiquitous wine brand, but I suggest digging deeper and selecting a delicious bottle that is perhaps less well-known. A cherry on top would be to relay a smidgen of background on the wine—something as simple as: “a delicious red from the South of France made by a ski-instructor-turned-winemaker.” Here are three unique crowd-pleasers that will make an impression.

2022 Sylvain Pataille Bourgogne Aligoté Les Auvonnes Au Pépé, Burgundy, France. Just 25 cases were made of this lovely white Burgundy (derived from vines planted nearly a hundred years ago). Sylvain believes the minerality of the soil is so beautiful that it would be a shame to make red wine on this terroir.

2019 Giulia Negri La Tartufaia, Piedmont, Italy. Giulia Negri (aka the Barologirl) took over her family estate at the age of 24—and her Barolos are ideal for anyone who loves elegant Burgundies from Volnay or Santenna. La Tartufaia is named after the truffle fields her grandfather planted on the property before her father replaced them with vineyards.

2015 Michel Gonet Mesnil Cur Oger Grand Cru, Champagne, France. Sourced from one of the Gonet family’s most historic Grand Cru parcels in the Côtes des Blancs, this Champagne is sublime and refined, with soaring aromatics and freshness on the palate. It’s the perfect aperitif Champagne to pair with a well-endowed seafood tower.