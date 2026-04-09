Women In Conservation Breakfast Welcomes Community

The Friends of Manatee Lagoon and The Everglades Foundation will host the annual Women In Conservation breakfast at Manatee Lagoon on April 17, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Attendees will hear from conservationists working on the front lines of science, restoration, and community engagement. Panelists will explore the challenges our waters face, the innovative solutions driving progress, and the importance of collaboration in protecting these vital ecosystems for future generations.

Following the presentations, guests will be invited to ask the experts questions. The Women In Conservation featured speakers are: Meenakshi Chabba, ecosystem and resilience scientist with The Everglades Foundation; Krista McCoy, Director of Research and Conservation for the Florida Oceanographic Society; and Joanna Walczak, Vice President of Conservation for Loggerhead Marine Life Center. The event will be moderated by Friends of Manatee Lagoon’s Executive Director, Sarah Marmion.

Guests will enjoy light breakfast and coffee along with inspiring remarks and conversation about how we can affect positive change.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit the event’s page here.