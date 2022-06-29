4 Spots for Sunset Sips

Rosewater Rooftop, Delray Beach: This indoor/outdoor lounge and pool sits atop The Ray hotel, the latest addition to Delray’s Pineapple Grove Arts District. Verdant trellises and canopies frame seating sections and establish a “tropical modern luxury” ambience, accompanied by creative signature cocktails, curated wines, and small plates. On weekdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., “Golden Hour” specials include half-priced drinks.
RH Rooftop Restaurant, West Palm Beach: Relax on the fourth floor of RH West Palm, a design gallery spanning 80,000 square feet. Enjoy a mimosa, a Bellini, or one of the 40 wines by the glass in a space graced by fountains, chandeliers, and heritage olive trees. If you get hungry, order from the international menu, which features everything from crispy artichokes to truffle fries.
Sailor’s Return, Stuart: Nestled on the shoreline facing the north fork of the St. Lucie River, Sailor’s Return features spectacular harbor views from either of its patio bars. Pave the way for the sunset with a Dark & Stormy or a Pussers’ Pain Killer, paired with elegant bar fare. There’s live music nightly and themed happy hours from 3:30 to 6 p.m. daily, with highlights such as $7 Margarita Mondays and half-priced wine on Wine Down Wednesdays.
Treehouse, West Palm Beach: Take the elevator to the thirteenth floor of the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel and step into a playground that includes a rooftop pool, craft cocktails, live music, and a menu that ranges from tuna poke tacos to a brussels and kale Caesar. On Sundays through Thursdays, combine the sunset with a late-night happy hour starting at 8 p.m.
