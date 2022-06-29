4 Spots for Sunset Sips

Sailor’s Return, Stuart: Nestled on the shoreline facing the north fork of the St. Lucie River, Sailor’s Return features spectacular harbor views from either of its patio bars. Pave the way for the sunset with a Dark & Stormy or a Pussers’ Pain Killer, paired with elegant bar fare. There’s live music nightly and themed happy hours from 3:30 to 6 p.m. daily, with highlights such as $7 Margarita Mondays and half-priced wine on Wine Down Wednesdays.

Treehouse, West Palm Beach: Take the elevator to the thirteenth floor of the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel and step into a playground that includes a rooftop pool, craft cocktails, live music, and a menu that ranges from tuna poke tacos to a brussels and kale Caesar. On Sundays through Thursdays, combine the sunset with a late-night happy hour starting at 8 p.m.