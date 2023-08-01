5 Sandwiches Our Editors Love

Beef Carpaccio

Buccan Sandwich Shop, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach

On a stellar menu of sandwich stars, Buccan Sandwich Shop’s beef carpaccio manages to stand out. Chef Clay Conley’s pairing of impeccable, paper-thin beef with arugula, Parmesan, crispy and balsamic onions, and lemon vinaigrette on a baguette (I hold the mayo) results in a truly craveable creation. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, managing editor

Artichoke and Pesto Sandwich

Aioli, West Palm Beach

I tried this delectably austere sandwich during my first visit to Aioli three-and-a-half years ago and never looked back. Succulent artichoke, vibrant pesto, buoyant mozzarella, savory roasted red peppers, and fresh ciabatta create the perfect veggie-forward bite, showcasing the power (and deliciousness) to be found in simplicity. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Cuban Sandwich

Country Corner Market and Deli, Jupiter

Country Corner may share space with a Metro PCS store and be adjacent to a Sunoco station, but don’t let its humble exterior fool you. Inside, this spot serves up some of the best sandwiches North County has to offer. My favorite is the Cuban sandwich—and as a self-proclaimed Cubano aficionado, that’s saying a lot. Perfectly flat and crispy, with all the requisite sabor, it’s as close as you’ll get to the real thing without day-tripping to Little Havana. (561-746-4951) —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, contributing editor

Banh Mi

Basilic Vietnamese Cuisine, Boca Raton

If you want to get a good sense of a country’s culinary essence, seek out its signature sandwich. Such is the case with the banh mi, which reflects Vietnam’s French influence and hints of other native dishes. Variations abound, but commonalities include grilled meat (often marinated with lemongrass or a barbecue sauce), pickled carrot, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeño, all held within a baguette. For a classic iteration, you can’t go wrong with Basilic, which offers beef, chicken, and pork. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Chicken Gyro

Souvlaki Grill, West Palm Beach

In Greece, a gyro is the quintessential street food: fast, messy, and beloved by people from all walks of life. On this side of the Med, I get my gyro fix at Souvlaki Grill, where they stuff a pillowy pita with seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki. It’s huge, but somehow, I always finish it. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editor in chief