Back-to-School Dining with Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

Deck 84, Burt & Max’s, and Max’s Grille are offering family-friendly specials August 1-31

By
-
Fresh made guacamole at Deck 84. Courtesy of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group
Fresh made guacamole at Deck 84. Courtesy of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

With the end of summer vacation in sight (Palm Beach County schools reopen August 10), Rapoport’s Restaurant Group is offering family-friendly dining specials throughout the month of August. At Deck 84 in Delray Beach, Burt & Max’s in West Delray Beach, and Max’s Grille in Boca Raton, children 12 and under will receive one free kids’ meal with the purchase of any adult entrée. Also on offer is a free appetizer for families of school-aged children (each party must have at least three people) when you spend a minimum of $40. Appetizer options include guacamole and chips at Deck 84, sundried tomato hummus and sesame Parmesan breadsticks at Max’s Grille, and an off-the-menu margherita flatbread at Burt & Max’s.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR