Back-to-School Dining with Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

With the end of summer vacation in sight (Palm Beach County schools reopen August 10), Rapoport’s Restaurant Group is offering family-friendly dining specials throughout the month of August. At Deck 84 in Delray Beach, Burt & Max’s in West Delray Beach, and Max’s Grille in Boca Raton, children 12 and under will receive one free kids’ meal with the purchase of any adult entrée. Also on offer is a free appetizer for families of school-aged children (each party must have at least three people) when you spend a minimum of $40. Appetizer options include guacamole and chips at Deck 84, sundried tomato hummus and sesame Parmesan breadsticks at Max’s Grille, and an off-the-menu margherita flatbread at Burt & Max’s.