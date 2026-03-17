As Naples takes its place on the world stage, an unprecedented gathering place is rising along with it. Sterling’s Club is a highly anticipated private members club perched atop The Carnelian Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel in the heart of the city. At Sterling’s, club members will enjoy exclusive access to 70,000 feet of meticulously designed spaces—a rooftop pool with Gulf of Mexico views, a groundbreaking wellness destination, a range of elegant restaurants and bars with top-tier live entertainment, and a collection of intimate social settings.

Sterling’s has only recently broken ground, but a growing community of members are already enjoying a full slate of exclusive events and benefits. Members and key partners gathered for the project’s groundbreaking celebration in January. One of those was John DeAngelis, the co-founder and co-chairman of construction partner DeAngelis Diamond, who said, “This place is going to be remarkable. We can’t wait to build something truly special.”

Any discussion of Sterling’s amenities must begin with The Wellness Club, a 23,000-square-foot sanctuary focused on longevity and relaxation. In addition to hydrotherapy amenities like cold and hot plunge pools, a hammam steam room, and an infrared sauna, The Wellness Club will feature a five-star spa like nothing else in Naples. The state-of-the-art fitness center will offer members personal training, a variety of fitness studios, athletic laundry service, and private seminars from wellness experts.

The development of Sterling’s culinary program is a passion project for the team bringing it to life. Each of the club’s beautifully designed restaurants, bars, and lounges offers a unique interior and menu, allowing members to enjoy a personalized experience on every visit. As Principal Architect Chuck Hull says, “Designing a project like this is about creating a stage set for life.”

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The dining options at Sterling’s will include Riva, a rooftop restaurant and bar with Gulf views, intimate fine dining at The Dining Room, omakase and cocktails at The Champagne Bar, and more. Members will have access to private wine and cigar lockers—a selection of world-class cigars will also be available in the club’s classic cigar lounge, Boulevardier (BV’s).

Sterling’s bars, including the captivating speakeasy Jetlag, will host nightly entertainment from top-tier local and international performers, presented in collaboration with Artis–Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse. These partnerships are also key to the exclusive events, entertainment, and perks already available to Sterling’s members. A limited number of pre-construction memberships are still available at exclusive rates—Sterling’s invites any interested parties to apply for membership and secure their place at Naples’ finest members club.