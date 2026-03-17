What to Try at Juliana’s Pizza

Another New York City institution has landed at the Nora district. Famed pizza proprietor Patsy Grimaldi came out of retirement in 2012 to establish Juliana’s Pizza, named in honor of his mother. The restaurant’s West Palm Beach location is its first outside of Brooklyn, where it has gained a devoted following for its coal-fired, New York–style pizza.

At Juliana’s, the pizzas are made to order and sold as whole pies only, available in personal, medium, and large sizes. Everything starts with the from-scratch dough, crafted using water direct from NYC. The bestseller is the margherita pizza, featuring DOP San Marzano tomatoes plus fresh mozz and basil. You can jazz it up with classic toppings, but honestly, why mess with perfection? There’s a certain symphonic simplicity to folding up a slice and savoring the exquisite faint bitterness that only comes from a pizza cooked quick on hot, hot coals. Don’t leave without trying the Brookie Bridge: ice cream nestled between two brownie-cookie hybrids.