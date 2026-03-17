Discover Frost Ice Cream

As a kid growing up in Palm Beach County, Liz White dreamed of running a food business of some kind. After studying psychology and entrepreneurship at Florida Gulf Coast University, she returned home and began percolating ideas. While she initially considered opening a bakery, she ultimately landed on an ice cream shop—the perfect fit, given the history behind her family’s other business, Hall Hardware: the original owner of Hall Hardware operated an ice cream parlor, The Hut, in downtown West Palm Beach before opening his hardware store (which White’s father now owns and runs) in 1945.

In December, White opened Frost Ice Cream adjacent to Hall Hardware on South Dixie Highway in West Palm, offering customizable infused ice cream in a cup or cone, as a milkshake, or by the pint. Customers start by selecting an ice cream base (which White sources locally) and then choosing their add-ins, everything from sprinkles to strawberries, chocolate chunks to cheesecake bites. The ice cream is then infused, creating a “Blizzard-type consistency,” says White. While there’s a thrill in crafting a one-of-a-kind treat, White has also curated a selection of signature creations, and the menu is frequently updated with seasonal flavors and limited-edition collabs.