Almond Palm Beach Heads to the Farm

Chef Jason Weiner and chef Brendan Long of Almond Palm Beach center sustainability and localism in their cooking, and they will share these tenets during cooking events at local farms this month.

On January 22, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Long will lead a cooking demonstration at Indiantown’s Kai-Kai Farm (kaikaifarm.com), from which Almond Palm Beach often sources ingredients. The instructive demonstration dinner will host a maximum of 50 guests inside an open-screened dining hall. The meal will include Cape Canaveral white shrimp ceviche with Kai-Kai cherry tomatoes, shaved fennel, olives, Hadaya Smoked Spanish Spices, and pita chips; a roasted Kai-Kai carrots and Holman’s Harvest beet salad; Florida brisket with Bedner’s eggplants, tomato zaalouk, and roasted corn; and homemade cookies and confections for dessert. Tickets cost $95 plus fees and can be purchased here.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on January 27, Weiner will participate in the Outstanding in The Field culinary event at Holman’s Harvest (holmansharvest.com) in Loxahatchee Groves. This annual event includes world-renowned chefs who set up “field kitchens” for a one-day-only feast celebrating the earth’s bounty. Tickets cost $375 and can be purchased here.